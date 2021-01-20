Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
January 20 2021 8:15am
04:11

U.S. Presidential inauguration

Global’s Laura Casella turns to historical analyst Jason Opal for a look back at some of the defining moments of the Trump years.

Advertisement

Video Home