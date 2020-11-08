Menu

Global News Hour at 6
November 8 2020 6:24pm
01:48

Alberta mom suspects eye cancer in son after reading about it days before

It’s been one week since an Alberta toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. As Kim Smith explains, a fortunate incident led to it being caught early.

