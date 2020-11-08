Global News Hour at 6 November 8 2020 6:24pm 01:48 Alberta mom suspects eye cancer in son after reading about it days before It’s been one week since an Alberta toddler was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. As Kim Smith explains, a fortunate incident led to it being caught early. Alberta mom suspects eye cancer in son after reading about it days before, leading to early diagnosis <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450639/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450639/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?