Economy November 6 2020 4:58pm 02:06 Ontario Budget: What it means for the Peterborough-area It’s a document that ended up being 9 months late. The reason – the pandemic. As Mark Giunta reports, the historic 2020 Ontario Budget focuses on COVID-19 response and recovery. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7447881/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7447881/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?