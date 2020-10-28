Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 28 2020 8:48pm
02:02

Ladner man’s trick-or-treating invention keeps Halloween COVID-19 safety top of mind

One Ladner man has come up with a COVID-safe solution to save Halloween, and it goes far beyond your typical candy-chute. Linda Aylesworth reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home