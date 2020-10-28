Global News Hour at 6 BC October 28 2020 8:24pm 02:09 Unclear how much Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan could cost drivers Road pricing will likely be part of Vancouver’s Climate Action Emergency Plan, but its unclear exactly how much this will cost drivers. Ted Chernecki reports. Vancouver city council to hear recommendations after declaring climate emergency <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428893/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428893/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?