Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

Vancouver city council to hear recommendations after declaring climate emergency

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 6:19 pm
WATCH: The City of Vancouver says residents need to do more to help stop global warming, by making sure we focus on clean energy, transit options and making the city more walkable. It's all part of the Climate Emergency Action Plan being presented to council on Nov. 3

After Vancouver city council declared a climate emergency in January, 2019, a number of measures are being put forward to implement the climate action plan.

The city says a number of measures must be met in order to avoid global warming and rising floodwaters.

The city appears to be focusing on making neighbourhoods more walkable and making public transit more accessible.

By 2030, they want 90 per cent of people living in the City of Vancouver to be able to walk to get everything for their daily needs.

To encourage more people to take transit, the city is looking to make two-thirds of all trips within the city to be made on foot, bike or transit by 2030.

Council has directed staff to look at ways to eliminate vehicle parking requirement minimums, except for spaces required for accessibility.

In addition, staff will be looking at possibly implementing a parking permit system city-wide to help eliminate parking requirements in buildings and help better manage parking in various neighbourhoods.

The City of Vancouver hopes that by 2030, 50 per cent of the vehicles on the roads will be zero emissions, therefore by 2030, every owner of a vehicle year 2022 and later, which is not an electric vehicle, could face a surcharge.

As a result, the council is looking to expand its electric vehicles (EV) charging options.

Other targets for the city include by 2030, the carbon pollution from buildings will be cut in half from 2007 levels and by 2030, the embodied emissions from new buildings will be reduced by 40 per cent compared to a 2018 baseline.

Council is scheduled to hear these recommendations in a meeting on Nov. 3.

Recommendations are set to be brought forward in 2021.

