Vancouver City Council votes to declare ‘climate emergency’

Vancouver City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to declare a climate emergency.

The motion was introduced by ‘One City’ Councillor, Christine Boyle.

Now that the motion has passed, city staff will come up with new ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and set new climate change targets.

Boyle says her motion passing unanimously proves how important it is to be a greener city.

“Speaks to the urgency that people recognize the climate crisis and that people need to be stepping up.”

A rally was held earlier Wednesday outside of City Hall with high school students demanding for climate change solutions.

“I was really inspired to see the students there, and to know that they are acting similarly to students around the globe to get older elected leaders in office to listen to them.” said Boyle.

Council will hear city staff’s plans in 90 days.