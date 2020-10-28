Menu

Canada
October 28 2020 2:27pm
01:07

Coronavirus: Ford says he’s collaborating with mayors in regions with tighter coronavirus restrictions amid gym shutdowns

When asked about the future re-opening of gyms in Ontario regions that have reverted to Stage 2 in coronavirus restrictions, Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday said “there’s no one that wants to open the economy more than I do.” The question for Ford came after GoodLife Fitness sent an email to members asking gym-goers to email their local Ontario MPPs as the industry faces “serious challenges as a result of the global pandemic.” Ford added that “there’s no one pushing the health table more than I do,” and stated he’ll be collaborative with mayors in the four regions with tighter COVID-19 measures in the meantime.

