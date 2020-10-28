Menu

Health

Toronto mayor asks city’s public health unit for gym reopening plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2020 4:13 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says he's collaborating with mayors in regions with tighter coronavirus restrictions amid gym shutdowns
WATCH ABOVE: When asked about the future re-opening of gyms in Ontario regions that have reverted to Stage 2 in coronavirus restrictions, Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday said "there's no one that wants to open the economy more than I do." Ford added that "there's no one pushing the health table more than I do," and stated he'll be collaborative with mayors in the four regions with tighter COVID-19 measures in the meantime.

Toronto’s mayor says he’s asked the city’s public health officials to come up with a plan for gyms to safely reopen.

Mayor John Tory says he wants a general reopening strategy in place for when Toronto’s scheduled to move out of Stage 2 on Nov. 7.

Gyms are a priority for Tory because he says they’re an important part of public health policy, especially as winter approaches and people are cooped up indoors.

Read more: GoodLife Fitness encourages members to write Ontario MPPs in email blast

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region were moved back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Oct. 10 because of their increasing rates of COVID-19.

York Region was also pushed back on Oct. 19.

Gyms have been closed in those four regions since they were placed in Stage 2, with only dance classes permitted.

Some Quebec gym owners vow to reopen despite pandemic restrictions
Some Quebec gym owners vow to reopen despite pandemic restrictions
