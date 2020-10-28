Menu

Global News at 11 BC
October 28 2020 1:47am
02:11

Vancouver Police release updated crime stats

Vancouver police stats show a dramatic increase in serious crimes in the city, as well as an increase in hate crimes. Aaron McArthur reports.

