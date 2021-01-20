Man wanted on two warrants accused of attacking senior outside downtown Vancouver shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack on a senior outside a downtown Vancouver shelter.

The incident happened Jan. 10 in front of the Gathering Place Community Centre, a city facility on Helmcken Street and Seymour streets with a cafeteria that offers meal service three times a day.

2:08 Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver – Jul 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a 73-year-old man with a cane was reading the menu when staff witnessed another man push him to the ground and walk away.

The senior suffered a hard fall and injured his hand.

Read more: Vancouver police boosting presence in Yaletown after surge in resident complaints

Police allege the suspect resisted arrest when located nearby and officers had to call for back-up.

Marcus Phillip Van Schilt, 43, has since been charged with assault and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

1:44 Random stabbing latest downtown Vancouver crime Random stabbing latest downtown Vancouver crime – Sep 26, 2020

A warrant was issued for Van Schilt’s arrest on Jan. 5 when he was due to appear in Salmon Arm court on charges of theft and flight from police from last November.

Story continues below advertisement

Another warrant was issued in December when Van Schilt allegedly failed to appear in Kelowna court on charges out of Calgary – where he is accused of dangerous driving and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer in June 2019, and committing a break and enter one month earlier.

Court records indicate Van Schilt was released from custody on Jan. 18 on an order with no financial obligation. He is scheduled to make an appearance in Downtown Community Court on Feb. 1.