‘I no longer feel safe in this city,’ says Vancouver man after alleged hate-motivated assault

A Vancouver man is speaking out after allegedly being the target of a hate-motivated attack for the second time in a year.

Eddie Elmer, a PhD candidate and a member of the City of Vancouver’s 2SLGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, said the incident happened “in the heart of downtown” early Saturday morning.

For the second time in a year, I've been the victim of a hate incident in Vancouver. This time I was physically assaulted. This is no longer the city I know. Thank you @VancouverPD for fast response. @ChiefPalmer @DeputyChow @daleq2075 @HChristie2104 @VPDDiversity @CstJPonsioen pic.twitter.com/YN3h2S62HJ — Eddy Elmer 🏳️‍🌈 (@Eddy_Elmer) January 9, 2021

“While I was waiting to cross an intersection, a man approached me, yelled anti-Semitic comments, struck me hard in the leg, and tried to punch me in the head,” Elmer wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Elmer said he called 911 and that the man was arrested shortly afterward on an unrelated warrant.

Vancouver police confirmed they arrested a man around 2 a.m. at Burrard and Georgia streets.

“The victim isn’t sure if the suspect punched or kicked him,” Const. Tania Visintin said in an email.

He did hear the suspect say something along the lines of “you Jewish people” while being assaulted,

She said the department’s hate crimes section is reviewing the file.

In August, Elmer reported another hate-related incident, in which he says a man called him a gay slur, chased him, and “threatened to put a bullet in my head.”

“Without exaggeration, I no longer feel safe in this city,” he wrote.

A report to the Vancouver Police Board in October found hate crimes were up 116 per cent in 2020.

Elmer’s post drew responses from several Vancouver city councillors.

I’m very sorry this happened @Eddy_Elmer – thank you for sharing your experience, these hate crimes are on the rise. The lasting trauma from these acts of aggression can not be understated. I’m glad to hear swift action from you and the @VancouverPD resulted in an arrest. — Rebecca Bligh (@rebeccaleebligh) January 9, 2021

“Thank you for sharing your experience, these hate crimes are on the rise,” wrote Coun. Rebecca Bligh.

“The lasting trauma from these acts of aggression can not be understated.”

I’m sorry Eddy you had this awful experience. It makes me feel ill to hear about hate incidents like this. Sadly it’s not isolated, and we can’t turn a blind eye to a serious issue. I’m glad you were assisted. Please take care. — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) January 9, 2021

Coun. Sarah Kirby Yung said “it makes me feel ill to hear about incidents like this.”

“Sadly it’s not isolate, and we can’t turn a blind eye to a serious issue.”

Elmer praised the police response, which he said was the only “bright spot” in the incident.

“Special thanks to #3138 and his partner for their attentiveness,” he wrote.

“No matter what awful things people say about police, they’re the ones who respond when we need help.”