Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Street preacher who allegedly broke Vancouver man’s leg charged with aggravated assault

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Vancouver man attacked by anti-gay demonstrators speaks out' Vancouver man attacked by anti-gay demonstrators speaks out
(Aug. 24) Vancouver man attacked by anti-gay demonstrators speaks out

A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault over a street-preaching incident that turned violent in Vancouver’s West End.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest, police said Thursday.

Read more: ‘My leg snapped’: Vancouver man speaks out about confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Love and another man had been preaching on Davie Street on Aug. 22, police said, when they were confronted by a third man.

Click to play video 'Video shows aftermath of confrontation involving anti-gay street preachers in Vancouver' Video shows aftermath of confrontation involving anti-gay street preachers in Vancouver
Video shows aftermath of confrontation involving anti-gay street preachers in Vancouver

The third man, Justin Morissette, would later tell told Global News that the men had been preaching anti-LGBTQ2 hate through an “incredibly loud loudspeaker” when he confronted them.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The men refused to turn the speaker down, Morissette said, so he grabbed their microphone, prompting an altercation.

Read more: Vancouver man’s leg broken in confrontation with anti-gay street preachers: police

“He put his leg behind my left leg and then with me still locked in a full nelson, wrenched my body against his leg until my leg snapped,” he said at the time.

Love operates an evangelical Christian ministry called Ministry of the Word.

In video posted to his YouTube Love claims he wasn’t preaching “against the gays” and alleges he was actually the one who was robbed and assaulted, and that “the police arrested the Christians.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LGBTQ2Vancouver assaultWest End assaultJustin MorissetteStreet preacheranti-lgbtq2 preacherdorre lovejustin morrisette assaultstreet preacher assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers