Street preacher who allegedly broke Vancouver man’s leg charged with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault over a street-preaching incident that turned violent in Vancouver’s West End.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest, police said Thursday.

Love and another man had been preaching on Davie Street on Aug. 22, police said, when they were confronted by a third man.

0:46 Video shows aftermath of confrontation involving anti-gay street preachers in Vancouver Video shows aftermath of confrontation involving anti-gay street preachers in Vancouver

The third man, Justin Morissette, would later tell told Global News that the men had been preaching anti-LGBTQ2 hate through an “incredibly loud loudspeaker” when he confronted them.

Story continues below advertisement

The men refused to turn the speaker down, Morissette said, so he grabbed their microphone, prompting an altercation.

“He put his leg behind my left leg and then with me still locked in a full nelson, wrenched my body against his leg until my leg snapped,” he said at the time.

Love operates an evangelical Christian ministry called Ministry of the Word.

In video posted to his YouTube Love claims he wasn’t preaching “against the gays” and alleges he was actually the one who was robbed and assaulted, and that “the police arrested the Christians.”