Environment October 27 2020 6:49pm 02:00 Public hearing underway for proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta Public hearings for a proposed coal mine in the Crowsnest Pass are now underway. Opposition groups are voicing concerns over the project. Quinn Campbell reports. Mountaintop coal mine hearings to begin amidst fears of pollution, development rush <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7426196/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7426196/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?