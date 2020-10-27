Menu

Global News at 11 BC
October 27 2020 1:36am
02:05

New provincial health order for households

Dr. Bonnie Henry issuing a new provincial health order restricting home bubbles to immediate families +6 other people max. Aaron McArthur reports.

