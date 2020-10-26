Blooper October 26 2020 3:01pm 00:38 From the archive: Light explodes on the News Hour with Chris Gailus On Feb. 23, 2011, Chris Gailus was getting ready to introduce Wayne Cox for the weather segment on the News Hour when a light exploded behind him. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423052/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423052/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?