Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Blooper
October 26 2020 3:01pm
00:38

From the archive: Light explodes on the News Hour with Chris Gailus

On Feb. 23, 2011, Chris Gailus was getting ready to introduce Wayne Cox for the weather segment on the News Hour when a light exploded behind him.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home