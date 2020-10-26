Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 26 2020 10:55am
03:01

New poll finds systemic racism perceived as a problem among police in Canada

Nearly 2 in 5 Canadians say there is a “serious problem” with the way police interact with visible minorities, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

