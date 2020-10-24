Menu

Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
October 24 2020 10:34pm
01:12

The Government of Saskatchewan announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

The 78 cases are a new single day record for the province, pushing the number of active cases to 574 on Saturday.

