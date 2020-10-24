New Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases reach single-day record

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day increase the province has seen to date.

This is the second time in a week the province set a new daily record of novel coronavirus cases. The record was first broken on Oct. 19, when the province reported 66 cases.

With Saturday’s new cases, the province’s total case count reached 2,669.

The new cases are located in the following areas:

Far North West: 3

Far North East: 1

North West: 2

North Central: 11

North East: 3

Saskatoon: 33

Central East: 3

Regina: 21

South East: 1

Public health says investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

There are 574 active COVID-19 cases, with a total of 2,070 people having recovered from the virus. Saskatchewan reported 15 more recoveries on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is community transmission in Saskatoon, which is largely due to after-work socializing among young adults. There are 76 cases linked to Saskatoon bars and nightclubs.

There have been 47 cases linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak in Saskatoon. Another 22 cases are linked to Diva’s Nightclub in Saskatoon. Furthermore, there are seven cases linked to Outlaws Country Rock Bar in Saskatoon.

As for Regina, transmission “generally appears to be a result of close family contacts with known cases, rather than public social activities,” said the Ministry of Health.

There are 21 people in hospital, 17 of which are receiving inpatient care while four people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 25 people.

There have been 245,292 COVID-19 tests to date, an increase of 2,792 from Friday.

