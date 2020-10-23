Well-known Montreal breakfast restaurant gets unexpected visit from Quebec’s language watchdog
Kitchen 73 has been in business since 2011, their name is trademarked and the owners say their signage adheres to the provincial language laws. But on Thursday, Quebec’s language watchdog paid the restaurant a visit to follow up on a complaint from a customer. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo explains, the owners of the restaurant say the province shouldn’t be focused on language when so many businesses are failing due to the pandemic.