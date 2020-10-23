Visit from language watchdog leaves Montreal restaurant owner furious

Send this page to someone via email

Carmen Anoia and his brother are struggling to keep their restaurants afloat amid the pandemic.

They are the founders of Kitchen 73 and own three locations — one in each of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Mirabel and Rivière-des-Prairies.

The restaurant, known for its breakfast and lunch, is currently operating on takeout only, as are many others across the province.

So when Anoia received a visit from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) on Thursday at his Rivière-des-Prairies restaurant, he was furious.

“Around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, we had a visit from a language inspector that came in to verify our signage to possibly give us a fine for non-conformity, although this issue was already rectified seven years ago,” said Anoia.

Anoia is referring to his name, Kitchen 73, which he says was trademarked years ago.

According to the province’s language laws, if you have a trademarked English name, you are required to add French descriptors. Kitchen 73 has the words “déjeuner-dîner-traiteur” underneath it.

Anoia says his name was the subject of a complaint in 2013 with the OQLF, but the issue was sorted out.

“You have people who already know how depleted our industry is and you’re coming to bother us? Our mind is focused on how can we get another client through the door for us to survive another month, or two months,” said Anoia. “I’m baffled.”

Anoia said he was so upset with the inspector that he asked him to leave the restaurant before they finished their conversation.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the OQLF said a complaint was made to its office about signage inside the Kitchen 73 restaurant, and not his sign outside.

“The Office is fully aware of the context of COVID-19 and is making every effort to minimize the impact on its clients. In addition, we make sure to make an appointment before carrying out an inspection. This is what was attempted in this case. Unable to reach the owner, the inspector went to the Kitchen 73 restaurant on Thursday afternoon to carry out the required verification.”

Last month, some criticized the province for giving a $5-million budget boost to the OQLF amid rising COVID-19 cases and a struggling economy.

During an announcement, the minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said the OQLF would be adding dozens of new employees and new offices throughout the province, including new inspectors to make sure small businesses are complying with the French Language Charter, known as Bill 101.