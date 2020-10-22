Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 22 2020 4:36pm
03:56

In conversation with Buffalo Party Leader Wade Sira

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan Leader Wade Sira discusses his party’s platform, the need for political independence and how they would tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

