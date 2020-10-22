Global News at 10 Regina October 22 2020 4:36pm 03:56 In conversation with Buffalo Party Leader Wade Sira Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan Leader Wade Sira discusses his party’s platform, the need for political independence and how they would tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Saskatchewan Buffalo Party releases provincial election platform <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414154/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414154/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?