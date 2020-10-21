Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 21 2020 6:16pm 01:52 Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires Three fires set at separate Walmart toilet paper aisles in Kitchener-Waterloo has police looking into anti-mask social media posts. Kamil Karamali reports. Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411928/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7411928/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?