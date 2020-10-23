Police release images of suspects in Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of two men they are looking to speak with in connection to the fires set at Walmart stores in Kitchener and Waterloo on Tuesday night.

Police have also released a picture of a newer model silver Toyota Corolla which was observed at the scene of one of the fires.

On Oct. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle at the Walmart stores in Sunrise Shopping Centre and Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener as well as the one in Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to Tuesday’s Walmart fires in Kitchener and Waterloo. Waterloo Regional Police

The next morning, the police announced they were treating the three fires as arson.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal estimated the cost of the three fires to be more than $12 million.

”The fires were relatively small and contained,” Tom Ruggle, Kitchener’s Chief Fire Prevention Officer, said of the damage the stores in Kitchener had sustained. “However, there was a fair bit of smoke that was produced at the time of the fire.”

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a newer model silver Toyota Corolla. Waterloo Regional Police

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the incidents or have dashcam footage from the area of the stores around the time of the fires.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Paper products were set ablaze at the Walmart store in the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener, Ont. @simbascontracting / Instagram