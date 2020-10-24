Menu

Crime

Arrests made in connection to Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires' Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires
Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made two arrests in connection to the fires that occurred at a trio of Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo on Tuesday.

Police said that a man and a male youth are facing numerous charges but did not provide any further details.

Read more: Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said on Twitter. “More details will be released when available.”

On Friday night, police released images of two people they were looking to speak with in connection to the fires.

Click to play video 'Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart' Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart
Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart

Police also released a picture of a newer model silver Toyota Corolla which was observed at the scene of one of the fires.

On Oct. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle at the Walmart stores in Sunrise Shopping Centre and Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener as well as the one in Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

Read more: Police release images of suspects in Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

The next morning, the police announced they were treating the three fires as arson.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal estimated the cost of the three fires to be more than $12 million.

