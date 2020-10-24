Arrests made in connection to Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made two arrests in connection to the fires that occurred at a trio of Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo on Tuesday.

Police said that a man and a male youth are facing numerous charges but did not provide any further details.

“The investigation is ongoing,” police said on Twitter. “More details will be released when available.”

Two individuals have been arrested in relation to this arson investigation. One adult male and one male young person are facing numerous charges. The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released when available. We thank the public for their assistance in this matter. https://t.co/CbPOpKdkRE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 25, 2020

On Friday night, police released images of two people they were looking to speak with in connection to the fires.

Police also released a picture of a newer model silver Toyota Corolla which was observed at the scene of one of the fires.

On Oct. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle at the Walmart stores in Sunrise Shopping Centre and Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener as well as the one in Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

The next morning, the police announced they were treating the three fires as arson.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal estimated the cost of the three fires to be more than $12 million.