Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Consumer

Waterloo Walmart store first to reopen weeks after $12-million blazes

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 3:18 pm
Click to play video 'Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires' Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires
WATCH: Three fires set at separate Walmart toilet paper aisles in Kitchener-Waterloo has police looking into anti-mask social media posts – Oct 21, 2020

One of three Walmart stores that were damaged in the arson attacks opened its doors to the public for the first time since the fires were set last month.

A spokesperson for Walmart Canada confirmed that the store in the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo has opened, with the store in the Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener set to reopen on Friday.

Read more: Arrests made in connection with Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

“The stores are not 100 per cent fully stocked, but we want to welcome our customers back as soon as possible,” Adam Grachnik told Global News via email.

“From clean-up and restocking the shelves with new inventory, our teams have been working countless hours to get the stores ready to re-open.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart' Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart
Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart – Oct 24, 2020

He says that the supercentre in the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener is still a few weeks away from reopening as repairs and restocking continues.

Trending Stories

“It’s been a big undertaking,” Grachnik explained. “We will continue receiving more merchandise in the days and weeks ahead.”

On Oct. 20 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel aisle at the Walmart stores in Sunrise Shopping Centre and Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener as well as the one in Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo.

Read more: Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo

The following day, the Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal estimated the cost of the three fires to be more than $12 million.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 24, police announced that they arrested a Paris, Ont., man and a male youth in connection with the fire.

They were also charged in connection to fire alarms being pulled in a Cambridge store as well as another outside of the community.

The pair were facing numerous charges including arson/disregard for human life and false alarm fire.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWalmart CanadaKitchener Fire DepartmentWaterloo Fire RescueWalmart FireKitchener Walmart fireKitchener Walmart fire reopensWalmart newsWaterloo Walmart fireWaterloo Walmart fire reopens
Flyers
More weekly flyers