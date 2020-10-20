Menu

Global National
October 20 2020 8:47pm
03:25

Shortages leave COVID-19 testing labs struggling for basic supplies

Canada’s COVID-19 testing labs are struggling with shortages of basic supplies. Carolyn Jarvis reports on how one small piece of equipment is becoming impossible to find in Canada.

