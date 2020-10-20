Global National October 20 2020 8:47pm 03:25 Shortages leave COVID-19 testing labs struggling for basic supplies Canada’s COVID-19 testing labs are struggling with shortages of basic supplies. Carolyn Jarvis reports on how one small piece of equipment is becoming impossible to find in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?