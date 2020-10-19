Global News Morning Saskatoon October 19 2020 10:31am 03:50 Embracing the fall season in Saskatchewan Before we get snow for good, why not enjoy the fall? Local lifestyle content creator Erika Anne joins us with some ideas to embrace autumn traditions, from pumpkins to household décor. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7405438/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7405438/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?