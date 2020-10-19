Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 19 2020 10:31am
03:50

Embracing the fall season in Saskatchewan

Before we get snow for good, why not enjoy the fall? Local lifestyle content creator Erika Anne joins us with some ideas to embrace autumn traditions, from pumpkins to household décor.

