Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2020 10:05pm
01:59

Reported Surrey gas leak actually quintuple overdose

Surrey RCMP are warning the public after five people were found unresponsive in a home after overdosing on drugs in a call that was initially thought to be a gas leak. Kristen Robinson reports.

