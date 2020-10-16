Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 16 2020 9:18pm 02:17 Princess Theatre closes, goes up for lease on Whyte Avenue It’s been a fixture in Edmonton since 1915, but now Old Strathcona’s Princess Theatre has closed its doors and is up for lease. Sarah Ryan looks at why. Princess Theatre on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue announces temporary closure <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402996/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402996/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?