Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 16 2020 9:18pm
02:17

Princess Theatre closes, goes up for lease on Whyte Avenue

It’s been a fixture in Edmonton since 1915, but now Old Strathcona’s Princess Theatre has closed its doors and is up for lease. Sarah Ryan looks at why.

