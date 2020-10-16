Princess Theatre on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue announces temporary closure

Send this page to someone via email

A century-old art-house cinema and longtime fixture on Edmonton’s Whyte Avenue has closed its doors and it is not yet clear when it will reopen.

On Wednesday, the Princess Theatre posted a statement on Facebook that said it was temporarily closing “for the next while under current circumstances.”

“We hope to reopen at some point, and will keep you updated as circumstances develop,” the post reads. “Thank you for the support over these last four months.

“Due to current conditions in the film industry, it is unfeasible for the Princess to keep operating as we have for the past four months.”

READ MORE: Whyte Avenue businesses contemplate relaunch: ‘We’re going to need more space’

On its website, the venue says the theatre is available for a long-term lease.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the theatre for more details about what exactly led to the closure.

According to the City of Edmonton’s website, the theatre was built by J.W. McKernan and construction work began in 1914.

In 1958, the theatre closed as it faced a number of challenges, including competing with television for customers’ attention. After changing hands in 1970 it reopened once again.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta movie theatres, entertainment attractions not ready for June 12 reopening

Movie theatres in Alberta had to close once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March but were given the green light to reopen in June if they adhered to public health guidelines, including limits on capacity.

Watch below: Some recent videos about movie theatres in Alberta.

Advertisement