Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5 Edmonton
October 15 2020 7:51pm
01:32

Snowbirds struggling to fill enough prescriptions to last the season

Albertans preparing to travel south for the winter are encountering difficulty obtaining enough of their prescriptions to last until the spring. Breanna Karstens-Smith explains.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home