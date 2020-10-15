The Morning Show October 15 2020 10:36am 05:13 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy on the latest season Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy talks about sharing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stage with ‘Cheer’ star Monica Aldama and competing with his wife Jenna Johnson. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398655/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398655/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?