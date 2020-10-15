Menu

The Morning Show
October 15 2020 10:36am
05:13

‘Dancing with the Stars’ choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy on the latest season

Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy talks about sharing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stage with ‘Cheer’ star Monica Aldama and competing with his wife Jenna Johnson.

