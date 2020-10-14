Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 14 2020 8:34pm
01:38

Williams Lake bowling alley goes above and beyond to get customers back in the game

A Williams Lake bowling alley has gone above and beyond most COVID-19 protocols, to get its bowlers back on the lanes safely. Ted Chernecki reports.

