COVID-19 cases on the rise in Alberta children

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children is on the rise: 19 per cent of all active cases in Alberta involve school-aged children. Should parents be concerned? And are our schools still safe? Dr. Jim Kellner is a professor in the departments of pediatrics, microbiology, immunology and infectious disease and community health sciences at the Cumming School of Medicine in Calgary. He joined Vinesh Pratap to offer his thoughts about the latest numbers.