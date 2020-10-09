Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 9 2020 10:44am
06:49

Europe has record single-day surge in COVID-19 cases

Europe bureau chief Crystal Goommansingh talks about the surge in coronavirus cases all over Europe, as well as new restriction measures to be enforced.

