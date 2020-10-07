Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 7 2020 8:17pm
00:46

Multi-jurisdictional coronavirus outbreak declared in Saskatchewan

A multi-jurisdictional coronavirus outbreak has been declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

