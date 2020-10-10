34 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 13 linked to Gospel Revival outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 2,068.

Of the new cases, 11 are in the central east, seven are in the north central, four are in the far north east, three are in Saskatoon, three are in Regina, two are in the south east, two are in the central west, and one case each in the north west and the north east.

The Ministry of Health says 13 of the active cases in the northern zones are linked to the Gospel Revival outbreak event.

Nine of the active cases in the central east zone are linked to a single workplace and include employees and close contacts, health officials say.

On Thursday, the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said Saskatchewan is “entering an important phase of the pandemic response.”

He encouraged everyone to reduce their households over the weekend as people get together for Thanksgiving.

“Shrink them to immediately family if possible and reduce gatherings if you do get together,” Shahab said.

“Stick to your extended households and follow the guidelines to keep events safe.”

Of the province’s total COVID-19 cases, 161 are considered active, with a total of 1,883 people recovered from the virus.

Here is a breakdown of where Saskatchewan’s active cases are:

Far North West: 5

Fart North East: 8

North West: 2

North Central: 17

North East: 2

Saskatoon: 34

Regina: 23

Central West: 6

Central East: 46

South West: 3

South Central: 5

South East: 10

There are six people in hospital, four of which are receiving inpatient care. Two people are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 24 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

353 people are 19 and under

691 people are 20 to 39

627 are 40 to 59

329 people are 60 to 79

68 people are 80 and over

Women make up 51 per cent of the cases, men make up 49 per cent.

Officials said 1,027 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 310 are travel-related, 592 have no known exposure and 139 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 77 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 211,320 COVID-19 tests to date, up 1,760 from Friday.

