Coronavirus: Toronto COVID-19 cases rising at a rate that could ‘outpace’ contact tracing efforts, top doctor says
Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said on Monday that although Toronto Public Health has 700 case and contact managers, COVID-19 infections are rising at a rate “that will very quickly outpace conventional case management and contact tracing.” She stated they are “acting to interrupt transmission,” and “pushing” for new public health measures that will make it harder for the virus to spread.