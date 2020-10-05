Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 5 2020 10:21am
04:01

Saskatoon game studio on latest release, company’s success

Saskatoon’s growing tech sector includes gaming studio Noodlecake Games, whose latest game, Slash Quest, is now on Apple Arcade. The company’s COO joins us to discuss their recent success.

