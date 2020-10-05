Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 5 2020 9:20am
01:52

New statue pays homage to ‘Montreal whale’

A new statue has gone up in an east end park to pay homage to the humpback whale that, for a few brief days this spring, lit up Montrealers’ hearts. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

