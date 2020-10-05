Global News Morning Montreal October 5 2020 9:20am 01:52 New statue pays homage to ‘Montreal whale’ A new statue has gone up in an east end park to pay homage to the humpback whale that, for a few brief days this spring, lit up Montrealers’ hearts. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378372/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style> <div class="gn-embed-wrapper"> <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378372/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> </div> Responsive site?