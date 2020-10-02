Global News Hour at 6 BC October 2 2020 9:55pm 01:58 Federal government allowing more foreign nationals into Canada The federal government is easing some restrictions on foreign nationals, to allow more people to reunite with Canadian families. John Hua has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7376030/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7376030/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?