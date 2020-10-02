Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 2 2020 10:02am
01:28

Saskatchewan reports 34 active COVID-19 cases in children, youth during 3rd week of school

Following an outbreak in a Yorkton high school, the province has released its latest numbers on how COVID-19 is affecting school-aged people in Saskatchewan.

