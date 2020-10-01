Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 1 2020 5:12pm
01:56

Treaty Day celebrated with over 200 salmon dinners being served

The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre prepares 200 salmon dinners to share with community on Treaty Day. Alexa MacLean has more.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home