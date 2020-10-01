Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 1 2020 1:51am
02:06

Charges laid in COVID-19 hoax at Lynn Valley care centre

Charges have been laid in connection with a hoax that left the Lynn Valley care centre dangerously short staffed, just as COVID-19 was spreading fast. Grace Ke has the details.

