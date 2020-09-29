Global News Morning Montreal September 29 2020 8:17am 02:45 Montreal & Quebec City enter the ‘red zone’ Over 5 million Quebecers are preparing for the re-introduction of many COVID-19 restrictions. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports on what it means for businesses. Stay home and don’t gather in parks as Montreal enters partial coronavirus lockdown, mayor pleads <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365900/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7365900/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?