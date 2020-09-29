Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 29 2020 8:17am
02:45

Montreal & Quebec City enter the ‘red zone’

Over 5 million Quebecers are preparing for the re-introduction of many COVID-19 restrictions. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports on what it means for businesses.

