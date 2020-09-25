Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2020 8:36pm
01:45

Uncertainty over Tri-Cities COVID-19 testing centre

People living in the Tri-Cities area faced uncertainty about COVID testing, when they heard their only testing centre was closing down. Paul Johnson reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home