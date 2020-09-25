Menu

Health
September 25 2020 12:49pm
01:49

B.C.’s top doctor weighs in on the issue of Mounties and masks

Dozens of RCMP members have been pulled from the frontlines due to their facial hair. Rumina Daya reports on what the issue is and what Dr. Bonnie Henry has to say about it.

