Global News Morning BC
September 25 2020 10:36am
06:43

Premier John Horgan 1-on1

Global News Morning speaks with the NDP leader as he continues his campaign swing through Metro Vancouver. Neetu Garcha presses Horgan on the need for a snap election and on the issue of childcare.

