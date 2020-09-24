Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 24 2020 7:02pm
01:53

Dale tackles new challenge as Saskatoon Hilltops’ first female player

Saskatoon Hilltops linebacker Emmarae Dale is making history as the first female player to suit up for a Canadian Junior Football League team.

